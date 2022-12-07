Stifel Financial Corp. (SF) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -3.00% last month.

December 06, 2022, Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) trading session started at the price of $61.29, that was -0.68% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $62.02 and dropped to $60.37 before settling in for the closing price of $61.55. A 52-week range for SF has been $49.31 – $83.28.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 12.60% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 60.20%. With a float of $103.13 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $108.77 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 8600 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +97.33, operating margin of +24.51, and the pretax margin is +22.28.

Stifel Financial Corp. (SF) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Stifel Financial Corp. stocks. The insider ownership of Stifel Financial Corp. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 85.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 29, was worth 619,350. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $61.94, taking the stock ownership to the 1,311,325 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 01, when Company’s Co-President sold 10,000 for $71.74, making the entire transaction worth $717,400. This insider now owns 211,032 shares in total.

Stifel Financial Corp. (SF) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $1.45) by -$0.16. This company achieved a net margin of +17.22 while generating a return on equity of 17.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.66 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 60.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.18% during the next five years compared to 58.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Stifel Financial Corp. (SF) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.41. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.01, a number that is poised to hit 1.80 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Stifel Financial Corp. (SF)

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) saw its 5-day average volume 0.43 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.63 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.74.

During the past 100 days, Stifel Financial Corp.’s (SF) raw stochastic average was set at 66.99%, which indicates a significant increase from 16.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.87% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 34.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $59.03, while its 200-day Moving Average is $61.55. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $61.98 in the near term. At $62.82, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $63.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $60.33, it is likely to go to the next support level at $59.52. The third support level lies at $58.68 if the price breaches the second support level.

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) Key Stats

There are 106,281K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 6.57 billion. As of now, sales total 4,737 M while income totals 824,860 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,045 M while its last quarter net income were 151,170 K.