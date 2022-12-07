Studio City International Holdings Limited (MSC) volume exceeds 0.59 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE: MSC) kicked off on December 06, 2022, at the price of $3.67, up 30.44% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.58 and dropped to $3.65 before settling in for the closing price of $3.29. Over the past 52 weeks, MSC has traded in a range of $1.52-$7.48.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was -24.10%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 37.50%. With a float of $28.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $192.59 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3794 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -90.75, operating margin of -178.34, and the pretax margin is -283.02.

Studio City International Holdings Limited (MSC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Resorts & Casinos Industry. The insider ownership of Studio City International Holdings Limited is 7.96%, while institutional ownership is 22.30%.

Studio City International Holdings Limited (MSC) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported -$1.03 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$1.22) by $0.19. This company achieved a net margin of -236.32 while generating a return on equity of -27.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 37.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE: MSC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Studio City International Holdings Limited’s (MSC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 16.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.24 and is forecasted to reach -1.94 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Studio City International Holdings Limited (MSC)

Looking closely at Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE: MSC), its last 5-days average volume was 0.13 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 30941.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.34.

During the past 100 days, Studio City International Holdings Limited’s (MSC) raw stochastic average was set at 90.52%, which indicates a significant increase from 89.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 152.43% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 119.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.27, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.97. However, in the short run, Studio City International Holdings Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.70. Second resistance stands at $5.10. The third major resistance level sits at $5.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.24. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.84.

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE: MSC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 926.21 million has total of 110,716K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 106,870 K in contrast with the sum of -302,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded -1,890 K and last quarter income was -93,700 K.