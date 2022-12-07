Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 7.94%

On December 05, 2022, Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX: TGB) opened at $1.42, lower -6.21% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.45 and dropped to $1.35 before settling in for the closing price of $1.45. Price fluctuations for TGB have ranged from $0.89 to $2.41 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Basic Materials sector saw sales topped by 10.40%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 235.10% at the time writing. With a float of $277.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $286.38 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 207 workers is very important to gauge.

Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Taseko Mines Limited is 2.30%, while institutional ownership is 22.50%.

Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.01) by -$0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 235.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX: TGB) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Taseko Mines Limited (TGB). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.32. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.03, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Taseko Mines Limited (TGB)

The latest stats from [Taseko Mines Limited, TGB] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.2 million was inferior to 1.83 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Taseko Mines Limited’s (TGB) raw stochastic average was set at 83.19%, which indicates a significant increase from 62.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 69.40% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 83.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2048, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.4526. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.4204. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.4808. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5160. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3248, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2896. The third support level lies at $1.2292 if the price breaches the second support level.

Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX: TGB) Key Stats

There are currently 286,402K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 385.95 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 345,710 K according to its annual income of 29,100 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 68,740 K and its income totaled -18,020 K.