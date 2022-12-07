The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) is expecting -7.35% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS) kicked off on December 06, 2022, at the price of $49.98, up 0.18% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $50.22 and dropped to $49.5118 before settling in for the closing price of $49.97. Over the past 52 weeks, BNS has traded in a range of $45.26-$74.86.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 7.00% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 4.20%. With a float of $1.19 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.19 billion.

The firm has a total of 90979 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Banks – Diversified Industry. The insider ownership of The Bank of Nova Scotia is 0.03%, while institutional ownership is 65.50%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 7/30/2022, the organization reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $1.56) by -$0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.56 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 4.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.40% during the next five years compared to 4.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at The Bank of Nova Scotia’s (BNS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.43. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.97, a number that is poised to hit 2.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.66 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [The Bank of Nova Scotia, BNS], we can find that recorded value of 1.48 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.78 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.05.

During the past 100 days, The Bank of Nova Scotia’s (BNS) raw stochastic average was set at 25.96%, which indicates a significant increase from 13.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.85% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 27.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $49.38, while its 200-day Moving Average is $59.94. Now, the first resistance to watch is $50.35. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $50.64. The third major resistance level sits at $51.06. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $49.64, it is likely to go to the next support level at $49.22. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $48.93.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 60.83 billion has total of 1,191,375K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 36,400 M in contrast with the sum of 7,703 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 10,703 M and last quarter income was 1,528 M.