The Progressive Corporation (PGR) with a beta value of 0.46 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

On December 06, 2022, The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) opened at $131.26, lower -0.22% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $131.66 and dropped to $130.24 before settling in for the closing price of $131.26. Price fluctuations for PGR have ranged from $92.74 to $134.50 over the past 52 weeks.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 15.30% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -41.40% at the time writing. With a float of $582.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $584.50 million.

The firm has a total of 49000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

The Progressive Corporation (PGR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Insurance – Property & Casualty industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of The Progressive Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 86.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 18, was worth 509,289. In this transaction Vice Pres, Secretary and CLO of this company sold 3,930 shares at a rate of $129.59, taking the stock ownership to the 42,818 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 18, when Company’s Chief Information Officer sold 5,170 for $129.59, making the entire transaction worth $669,980. This insider now owns 31,493 shares in total.

The Progressive Corporation (PGR) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.89) by -$0.4. This company achieved a net margin of +7.03 while generating a return on equity of 19.00. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.62 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -41.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 27.43% during the next five years compared to 26.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for The Progressive Corporation (PGR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.56. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.41, a number that is poised to hit 1.38 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Progressive Corporation (PGR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [The Progressive Corporation, PGR], we can find that recorded value of 2.16 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.74 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.01.

During the past 100 days, The Progressive Corporation’s (PGR) raw stochastic average was set at 85.93%, which indicates a significant increase from 75.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 14.65% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 25.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $125.29, while its 200-day Moving Average is $117.87. Now, the first resistance to watch is $131.67. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $132.38. The third major resistance level sits at $133.09. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $130.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $129.54. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $128.83.

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) Key Stats

There are currently 585,070K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 75.91 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 47,702 M according to its annual income of 3,351 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 12,780 M and its income totaled 124,100 K.