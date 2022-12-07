Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) on December 06, 2022, started off the session at the price of $22.22, soaring 1.48% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $22.355 and dropped to $21.71 before settling in for the closing price of $21.55. Within the past 52 weeks, MODG’s price has moved between $16.80 and $29.10.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 29.20%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 235.10%. With a float of $152.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $184.80 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 24800 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.65, operating margin of +6.78, and the pretax margin is +11.19.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Leisure industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 81.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 05, was worth 216,422. In this transaction EVP, CFO of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $21.64, taking the stock ownership to the 56,705 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 02, when Company’s President and CEO bought 10,000 for $21.59, making the entire transaction worth $215,900. This insider now owns 674,102 shares in total.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.43) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +10.28 while generating a return on equity of 14.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 235.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.00% during the next five years compared to -1.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) Trading Performance Indicators

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.03, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.88 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG)

The latest stats from [Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp., MODG] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.29 million was inferior to 1.76 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.73.

During the past 100 days, Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp.’s (MODG) raw stochastic average was set at 59.72%, which indicates a significant decrease from 79.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.70% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 42.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.40, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.47. Now, the first resistance to watch is $22.25. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $22.62. The third major resistance level sits at $22.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.60, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.33. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $20.96.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.95 billion based on 184,848K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 3,133 M and income totals 321,990 K. The company made 988,500 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 38,500 K in sales during its previous quarter.