TPG (TPG Inc.) climbed 0.44 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On December 06, 2022, TPG Inc. (NASDAQ: TPG) opened at $31.48, higher 0.44% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $32.16 and dropped to $30.93 before settling in for the closing price of $31.52. Price fluctuations for TPG have ranged from $23.09 to $44.43 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 118.40% at the time writing. With a float of $53.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $308.89 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1013 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +98.69, operating margin of +86.18, and the pretax margin is +93.74.

TPG Inc. (TPG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Asset Management industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of TPG Inc. is 12.81%, while institutional ownership is 65.70%.

TPG Inc. (TPG) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.29) by $0.17. This company achieved a net margin of +40.71 while generating a return on equity of 99.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.48 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 118.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ: TPG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for TPG Inc. (TPG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.79. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.27, a number that is poised to hit 0.56 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.93 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of TPG Inc. (TPG)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.63 million, its volume of 0.96 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.60.

During the past 100 days, TPG Inc.’s (TPG) raw stochastic average was set at 34.29%, which indicates a significant increase from 9.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.41% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 50.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $31.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $29.13.

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ: TPG) Key Stats

There are currently 308,893K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 9.74 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,976 M according to its annual income of 230,900 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 561,120 K and its income totaled 53,210 K.