Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) 20 Days SMA touches -0.25%: The odds favor the bear

A new trading day began on December 06, 2022, with Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) stock priced at $220.59, down -1.73% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $221.53 and dropped to $214.63 before settling in for the closing price of $220.95. TSCO’s price has ranged from $166.49 to $241.54 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 13.40%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 35.00%. With a float of $109.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $110.86 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 22000 employees.

Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Specialty Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Tractor Supply Company is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 88.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 16, was worth 1,596,540. In this transaction EVP Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 7,257 shares at a rate of $220.00, taking the stock ownership to the 34,045 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 09, when Company’s SVP Petsense GM sold 31 for $204.00, making the entire transaction worth $6,324. This insider now owns 49 shares in total.

Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $2.1 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.8 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 35.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.50% during the next five years compared to 21.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Tractor Supply Company’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 9.21, a number that is poised to hit 2.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 10.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tractor Supply Company (TSCO)

Looking closely at Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), its last 5-days average volume was 1.11 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.16 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 6.37.

During the past 100 days, Tractor Supply Company’s (TSCO) raw stochastic average was set at 73.81%, which indicates a significant increase from 37.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.95% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $208.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $204.82. However, in the short run, Tractor Supply Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $220.90. Second resistance stands at $224.66. The third major resistance level sits at $227.80. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $214.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $210.86. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $207.10.

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 23.95 billion, the company has a total of 110,463K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 12,731 M while annual income is 997,110 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,271 M while its latest quarter income was 234,140 K.