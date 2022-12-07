Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -6.33%

December 06, 2022, Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: UMPQ) trading session started at the price of $18.80, that was -0.69% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.93 and dropped to $18.47 before settling in for the closing price of $18.79. A 52-week range for UMPQ has been $15.77 – $22.06.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 1.20% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 127.70%. With a float of $215.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $217.05 million.

In an organization with 4000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Umpqua Holdings Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Umpqua Holdings Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 90.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 02, was worth 99,850. In this transaction Umpqua Bank President of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $19.97, taking the stock ownership to the 206,033 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 28, when Company’s Umpqua Bank President sold 5,000 for $17.58, making the entire transaction worth $87,900. This insider now owns 211,033 shares in total.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.45) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +32.12 while generating a return on equity of 15.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.55 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 127.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 13.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: UMPQ) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.90. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.57, a number that is poised to hit 0.50 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.47 million. That was better than the volume of 1.39 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.51.

During the past 100 days, Umpqua Holdings Corporation’s (UMPQ) raw stochastic average was set at 44.28%, which indicates a significant increase from 9.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.09% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 28.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.30. However, in the short run, Umpqua Holdings Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $18.90. Second resistance stands at $19.15. The third major resistance level sits at $19.36. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.44, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.23. The third support level lies at $17.98 if the price breaches the second support level.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: UMPQ) Key Stats

There are 217,053K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 4.05 billion. As of now, sales total 1,318 M while income totals 420,300 K. Its latest quarter income was 332,970 K while its last quarter net income were 84,040 K.