Upland Software Inc. (UPLD) kicked off at the price of $6.47: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

On December 06, 2022, Upland Software Inc. (NASDAQ: UPLD) opened at $6.99, lower -7.57% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.04 and dropped to $6.42 before settling in for the closing price of $7.00. Price fluctuations for UPLD have ranged from $6.43 to $21.62 over the past 52 weeks.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 32.20% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 0.10% at the time writing. With a float of $27.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $31.66 million.

The firm has a total of 865 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Upland Software Inc. (UPLD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Upland Software Inc. is 9.00%, while institutional ownership is 77.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 07, was worth 60,756. In this transaction CLO and Secretary of this company sold 8,300 shares at a rate of $7.32, taking the stock ownership to the 122,391 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 13, when Company’s Director sold 3,500 for $7.06, making the entire transaction worth $24,710. This insider now owns 31,864 shares in total.

Upland Software Inc. (UPLD) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.43) by $0.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 0.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to -18.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Upland Software Inc. (NASDAQ: UPLD) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Upland Software Inc. (UPLD). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.69. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.72, a number that is poised to hit 0.39 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Upland Software Inc. (UPLD)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Upland Software Inc., UPLD], we can find that recorded value of 0.53 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.34 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.54.

During the past 100 days, Upland Software Inc.’s (UPLD) raw stochastic average was set at 0.72%, which indicates a significant decrease from 2.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 59.67% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 60.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.61, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.23. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.87. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.26. The third major resistance level sits at $7.49. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.02. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $5.63.

Upland Software Inc. (NASDAQ: UPLD) Key Stats

There are currently 31,778K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 216.42 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 302,020 K according to its annual income of -58,210 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 79,550 K and its income totaled -6,510 K.