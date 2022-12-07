Vera Bradley Inc. (VRA) with a beta value of 1.82 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

December 06, 2022, Vera Bradley Inc. (NASDAQ: VRA) trading session started at the price of $4.02, that was 0.25% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.04 and dropped to $3.97 before settling in for the closing price of $4.01. A 52-week range for VRA has been $2.84 – $10.32.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was 2.10%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 198.70%. With a float of $22.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $31.43 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 2490 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +52.71, operating margin of +4.82, and the pretax margin is +4.93.

Vera Bradley Inc. (VRA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Vera Bradley Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Vera Bradley Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 53.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 01, was worth 70,085. In this transaction Director of this company sold 9,300 shares at a rate of $7.54, taking the stock ownership to the 55,597 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 01, when Company’s Director sold 17,446 for $7.50, making the entire transaction worth $130,801. This insider now owns 44,443 shares in total.

Vera Bradley Inc. (VRA) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 7/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.12) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +3.30 while generating a return on equity of 5.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 198.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.30% during the next five years compared to -0.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Vera Bradley Inc. (NASDAQ: VRA) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Vera Bradley Inc. (VRA) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.84, a number that is poised to hit 0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Vera Bradley Inc. (VRA)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.36 million, its volume of 0.26 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 96.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, Vera Bradley Inc.’s (VRA) raw stochastic average was set at 53.88%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.62% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 54.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.31, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.02. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.05 in the near term. At $4.08, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.12. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.98, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.94. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.91.

Vera Bradley Inc. (NASDAQ: VRA) Key Stats

There are 31,098K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 118.79 million. As of now, sales total 540,450 K while income totals 17,840 K. Its latest quarter income was 130,370 K while its last quarter net income were -29,770 K.