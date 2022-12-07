Vicarious Surgical Inc. (RBOT) is -18.89% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Vicarious Surgical Inc. (NYSE: RBOT) kicked off on December 06, 2022, at the price of $2.90, down -0.35% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.90 and dropped to $2.69 before settling in for the closing price of $2.82. Over the past 52 weeks, RBOT has traded in a range of $2.80-$12.10.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -170.80%. With a float of $64.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $121.97 million.

In an organization with 165 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Vicarious Surgical Inc. (RBOT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of Vicarious Surgical Inc. is 6.10%, while institutional ownership is 38.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 05, was worth 12,975. In this transaction CFO and Treasurer of this company sold 4,285 shares at a rate of $3.03, taking the stock ownership to the 314,782 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 28, when Company’s President and CEO sold 19,654 for $3.44, making the entire transaction worth $67,580. This insider now owns 1,234,467 shares in total.

Vicarious Surgical Inc. (RBOT) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.01 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.14) by $0.13. This company achieved a return on equity of -16.87. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -170.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Vicarious Surgical Inc. (NYSE: RBOT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Vicarious Surgical Inc.’s (RBOT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 11.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.32, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.74 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Vicarious Surgical Inc. (RBOT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.08 million. That was better than the volume of 0.33 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.30.

During the past 100 days, Vicarious Surgical Inc.’s (RBOT) raw stochastic average was set at 5.80%, which indicates a significant decrease from 10.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 91.27% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 75.13% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.05. However, in the short run, Vicarious Surgical Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.91. Second resistance stands at $3.01. The third major resistance level sits at $3.12. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.70, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.59. The third support level lies at $2.49 if the price breaches the second support level.

Vicarious Surgical Inc. (NYSE: RBOT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 356.42 million has total of 122,370K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -35,210 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -24,740 K.