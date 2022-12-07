Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) last year’s performance of -12.88% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On December 06, 2022, Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE: WBS) opened at $49.88, lower -3.75% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $50.08 and dropped to $47.58 before settling in for the closing price of $49.82. Price fluctuations for WBS have ranged from $40.72 to $65.00 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 2.80%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 88.40% at the time writing. With a float of $172.15 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $173.87 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3245 employees.

Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Webster Financial Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 88.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 08, was worth 947,039. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $47.35, taking the stock ownership to the 132,910 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 05, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 8,000 for $46.43, making the entire transaction worth $371,447. This insider now owns 152,910 shares in total.

Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.41) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +32.38 while generating a return on equity of 12.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.61 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 88.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 19.40% during the next five years compared to 15.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE: WBS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Webster Financial Corporation (WBS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.68. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.40, a number that is poised to hit 1.65 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.70 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Webster Financial Corporation (WBS)

Looking closely at Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE: WBS), its last 5-days average volume was 1.1 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.2 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.58.

During the past 100 days, Webster Financial Corporation’s (WBS) raw stochastic average was set at 33.46%, which indicates a significant increase from 5.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.80% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 32.13% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $50.96, while its 200-day Moving Average is $49.61. However, in the short run, Webster Financial Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $49.49. Second resistance stands at $51.04. The third major resistance level sits at $51.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $46.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $46.04. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $44.49.

Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE: WBS) Key Stats

There are currently 174,009K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 8.33 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,266 M according to its annual income of 408,860 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 731,210 K and its income totaled 233,970 K.