Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) with a beta value of 2.78 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: WES) kicked off on December 06, 2022, at the price of $27.31, down -2.98% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $27.61 and dropped to $26.18 before settling in for the closing price of $27.53. Over the past 52 weeks, WES has traded in a range of $19.12-$29.50.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Energy Sector giant was 9.80%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 83.70%. With a float of $384.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $388.91 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1127 employees.

Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream Industry. The insider ownership of Western Midstream Partners LP is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 92.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 21, was worth 252,500,000. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 10,000,000 shares at a rate of $25.25, taking the stock ownership to the 190,281,578 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 21, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 10,000,000 for $25.25, making the entire transaction worth $252,500,000. This insider now owns 190,281,578 shares in total.

Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.77) by -$0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.81 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 83.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.80% during the next five years compared to 7.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: WES) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Western Midstream Partners LP’s (WES) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.20. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.74, a number that is poised to hit 0.78 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Western Midstream Partners LP (WES)

Looking closely at Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: WES), its last 5-days average volume was 1.06 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.15 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.99.

During the past 100 days, Western Midstream Partners LP’s (WES) raw stochastic average was set at 58.42%, which indicates a significant increase from 26.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.09% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 38.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $27.15, while its 200-day Moving Average is $26.25. However, in the short run, Western Midstream Partners LP’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $27.49. Second resistance stands at $28.26. The third major resistance level sits at $28.92. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $26.06, it is likely to go to the next support level at $25.40. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $24.63.

Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: WES) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 10.21 billion has total of 385,070K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,877 M in contrast with the sum of 916,290 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 837,570 K and last quarter income was 265,750 K.