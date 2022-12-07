WHR (Whirlpool Corporation) climbed 0.28 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) on December 06, 2022, started off the session at the price of $141.61, soaring 0.28% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $142.57 and dropped to $139.55 before settling in for the closing price of $141.46. Within the past 52 weeks, WHR’s price has moved between $124.43 and $245.44.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was 1.20%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 66.50%. With a float of $54.01 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $54.70 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 69000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.13, operating margin of +10.66, and the pretax margin is +10.61.

Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Furnishings Fixtures & Appliances industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Whirlpool Corporation is 0.86%, while institutional ownership is 96.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 01, was worth 209,900. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,000 shares at a rate of $209.90, taking the stock ownership to the 2,002 shares.

Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $5.34) by -$0.85. This company achieved a net margin of +8.11 while generating a return on equity of 41.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.48 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 66.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -11.67% during the next five years compared to 19.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) Trading Performance Indicators

Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.38. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 30.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.89, a number that is poised to hit 3.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 17.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Whirlpool Corporation (WHR)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.94 million, its volume of 0.73 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.81.

During the past 100 days, Whirlpool Corporation’s (WHR) raw stochastic average was set at 32.51%, which indicates a significant increase from 17.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.64% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $141.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $164.40. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $143.10 in the near term. At $144.35, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $146.12. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $140.08, it is likely to go to the next support level at $138.31. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $137.06.

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 7.88 billion based on 54,478K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 21,985 M and income totals 1,783 M. The company made 4,784 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 143,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.