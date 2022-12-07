Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (ZWS) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.85 million

On December 06, 2022, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (NYSE: ZWS) opened at $24.44, lower -0.49% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $24.50 and dropped to $24.02 before settling in for the closing price of $24.35. Price fluctuations for ZWS have ranged from $21.39 to $37.77 over the past 52 weeks.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -11.90% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 39.90% at the time writing. With a float of $173.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $174.87 million.

The firm has a total of 1300 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +38.39, operating margin of +12.15, and the pretax margin is +5.75.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (ZWS) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Pollution & Treatment Controls industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 78.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 13, was worth 50,343. In this transaction SVP-Bus.&Corp. Development of this company sold 1,838 shares at a rate of $27.39, taking the stock ownership to the 121,061 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 13, when Company’s SVP & Chief Financial Officer sold 5,042 for $27.39, making the entire transaction worth $138,100. This insider now owns 235,997 shares in total.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (ZWS) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.24) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +5.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 39.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.00% during the next five years compared to -13.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (NYSE: ZWS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (ZWS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.43, a number that is poised to hit 0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.98 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (ZWS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation, ZWS], we can find that recorded value of 1.27 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.11 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.78.

During the past 100 days, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation’s (ZWS) raw stochastic average was set at 24.76%, which indicates a significant decrease from 47.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.27% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.26% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.09, while its 200-day Moving Average is $28.81. Now, the first resistance to watch is $24.48. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $24.73. The third major resistance level sits at $24.96. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $24.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $23.77. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $23.52.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (NYSE: ZWS) Key Stats

There are currently 177,795K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.32 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 910,900 K according to its annual income of 120,900 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 417,700 K and its income totaled -19,100 K.