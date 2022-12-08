2.42% volatility in Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) last month: This is a red flag warning

On December 06, 2022, Dynex Capital Inc. (NYSE: DX) opened at $12.89, lower -1.09% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.89 and dropped to $12.6299 before settling in for the closing price of $12.89. Price fluctuations for DX have ranged from $10.60 to $17.39 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company slipped by -8.20% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -59.90% at the time writing. With a float of $45.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $46.35 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 19 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +100.00, operating margin of +161.68, and the pretax margin is +153.19.

Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Mortgage industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Dynex Capital Inc. is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 41.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 26, was worth 29,025. In this transaction CEO and Co-CIO of this company bought 2,500 shares at a rate of $11.61, taking the stock ownership to the 402,634 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 25, when Company’s CEO and Co-CIO bought 12,000 for $10.92, making the entire transaction worth $130,998. This insider now owns 400,134 shares in total.

Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.32) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +153.19 while generating a return on equity of 14.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -59.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -5.88% during the next five years compared to 6.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Dynex Capital Inc. (NYSE: DX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Dynex Capital Inc. (DX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.10. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.06, a number that is poised to hit 0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.87 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dynex Capital Inc. (DX)

Dynex Capital Inc. (NYSE: DX) saw its 5-day average volume 1.07 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.95 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.35.

During the past 100 days, Dynex Capital Inc.’s (DX) raw stochastic average was set at 33.28%, which indicates a significant decrease from 47.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.45% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.14, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.93. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $12.88 in the near term. At $13.02, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $13.14. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.62, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.50. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $12.36.

Dynex Capital Inc. (NYSE: DX) Key Stats

There are currently 46,350K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 592.88 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 60,050 K according to its annual income of 102,260 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 20,400 K and its income totaled -46,670 K.