$613.49K in average volume shows that Resideo Technologies Inc. (REZI) is heading in the right direction

December 06, 2022, Resideo Technologies Inc. (NYSE: REZI) trading session started at the price of $15.83, that was -1.14% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.95 and dropped to $15.38 before settling in for the closing price of $15.74. A 52-week range for REZI has been $14.95 – $28.00.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 5.60%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 456.60%. With a float of $143.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $145.75 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 13300 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +26.70, operating margin of +9.56, and the pretax margin is +6.04.

Resideo Technologies Inc. (REZI) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Resideo Technologies Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Resideo Technologies Inc. is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 94.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 25, was worth 1,508,465. In this transaction President, ADI of this company sold 65,500 shares at a rate of $23.03, taking the stock ownership to the 155,081 shares.

Resideo Technologies Inc. (REZI) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.56) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +4.14 while generating a return on equity of 11.40. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.57 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 456.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Resideo Technologies Inc. (NYSE: REZI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Resideo Technologies Inc. (REZI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.36. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 30.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.09, a number that is poised to hit 0.40 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Resideo Technologies Inc. (REZI)

Looking closely at Resideo Technologies Inc. (NYSE: REZI), its last 5-days average volume was 0.88 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.63 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.81.

During the past 100 days, Resideo Technologies Inc.’s (REZI) raw stochastic average was set at 6.79%, which indicates a significant decrease from 10.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.06% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 75.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.65. However, in the short run, Resideo Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $15.88. Second resistance stands at $16.20. The third major resistance level sits at $16.45. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.31, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.06. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $14.74.

Resideo Technologies Inc. (NYSE: REZI) Key Stats

There are 145,844K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.28 billion. As of now, sales total 5,846 M while income totals 242,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,618 M while its last quarter net income were 63,000 K.