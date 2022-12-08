A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with 360 DigiTech Inc. (QFIN) as it 5-day change was 7.33%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on December 07, 2022, 360 DigiTech Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) had a quiet start as it plunged -4.91% to $16.84. During the day, the stock rose to $17.00 and sunk to $15.91 before settling in for the price of $17.71 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, QFIN posted a 52-week range of $9.47-$23.99.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 199.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 57.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $156.24 million, simultaneously with a float of $131.66 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.52 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.49, while the 200-day Moving Average is $14.72.

360 DigiTech Inc. (QFIN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Credit Services industry. 360 DigiTech Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.56%, in contrast to 58.70% institutional ownership.

360 DigiTech Inc. (QFIN) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.92) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

360 DigiTech Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 57.80% and is forecasted to reach 34.02 in the upcoming year.

360 DigiTech Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for 360 DigiTech Inc. (QFIN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.21. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $4.26, and its Beta score is 0.48. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.04. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 3.49.

In the same vein, QFIN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.95, a figure that is expected to reach 3.41 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 34.02 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of 360 DigiTech Inc. (QFIN)

Going through the that latest performance of [360 DigiTech Inc., QFIN]. Its last 5-days volume of 3.08 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.24 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 81.77% While, its Average True Range was 1.26.