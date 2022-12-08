Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (ACHC) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 666,730 K

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC) kicked off on December 06, 2022, at the price of $85.80, down -1.11% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $87.615 and dropped to $83.985 before settling in for the closing price of $85.66. Over the past 52 weeks, ACHC has traded in a range of $50.07-$89.85.

A company in the Healthcare sector has dropped its sales by -3.80% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 40.30%. With a float of $89.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $89.83 million.

In an organization with 15900 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +23.04, operating margin of +17.14, and the pretax margin is +11.91.

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (ACHC) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Care Facilities Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 07, was worth 412,700. In this transaction Director of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $82.54, taking the stock ownership to the 73,811 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 08, when Company’s EVP, GC and Secretary sold 12,214 for $81.67, making the entire transaction worth $997,517. This insider now owns 149,147 shares in total.

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (ACHC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.78) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +8.78 while generating a return on equity of 9.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.77 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 40.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.10% during the next five years compared to 99.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Acadia Healthcare Company Inc.’s (ACHC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.05. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 113.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.09, a number that is poised to hit 0.75 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (ACHC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.87 million. That was better than the volume of 0.59 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.82.

During the past 100 days, Acadia Healthcare Company Inc.’s (ACHC) raw stochastic average was set at 68.41%, which indicates a significant increase from 49.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.08% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $81.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $74.87. However, in the short run, Acadia Healthcare Company Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $86.89. Second resistance stands at $89.07. The third major resistance level sits at $90.52. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $83.26, it is likely to go to the next support level at $81.81. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $79.63.

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 7.72 billion has total of 90,977K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,314 M in contrast with the sum of 190,640 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 666,730 K and last quarter income was 71,100 K.