Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) 20 Days SMA touch 1.80%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

Markets

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE: ARR) open the trading on December 07, 2022, with great promise as it jumped 1.56% to $5.86. During the day, the stock rose to $5.88 and sunk to $5.70 before settling in for the price of $5.77 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ARR posted a 52-week range of $4.38-$10.34.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.

We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored

The Real Estate Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -2.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 15.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 101.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $132.14 million, simultaneously with a float of $130.81 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $776.92 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.33, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.93.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the REIT – Mortgage industry. ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.70%, in contrast to 52.30% institutional ownership.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2022 suggests? It has posted $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.28) by $0.04. This company achieved a return on equity of 1.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 101.40% and is forecasted to reach 1.19 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -11.36% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 15.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE: ARR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.18.

In the same vein, ARR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.75, a figure that is expected to reach 0.30 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.19 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR)

[ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc., ARR] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 41.19% While, its Average True Range was 0.17.

Latest

Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...
Trading Directions

5 Best Stocks to Trade in Premarket Movers Today

0
Pre-market is a period of time where trading activity...
Trading Directions

How Has The Agrify (AGFY) Stock Appreciated 10% In Extended Trades Tuesday?

0
During extended trading yesterday, Agrify Corporation (Nasdaq: AGFY) increased...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...
Markets Briefing

5 Best TaaS Stocks to Buy Right Now

0
TaaS stock refers to a financial asset sold by...
Markets Briefing

ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY) Is Getting Interesting

0
A spin-off announcement has been boosting the ShiftPixy Inc....

IonQ Inc. (IONQ) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $7.00: Right on the Precipice

Steve Mayer -
IonQ Inc. (NYSE: IONQ) open the trading on December 07, 2022, remained unchanged at $4.35. During the day, the stock rose to $4.44 and...
Read more

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) EPS is poised to hit 1.26 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Steve Mayer -
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on December 07, 2022, ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON) set off with pace as it heaved 0.57%...
Read more

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) PE Ratio stood at $22.03: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

Shaun Noe -
AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) established initial surge of 1.03% at $165.40, as the Stock market unbolted on December 07, 2022. During the day, the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.

Receive Best Stock To Trade Before The Opening Bell

 

 

100% Free. Stop Anytime. No Spam

134699

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

The 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get our free report on the stocks that we recommend for investors who want to protect their portfolios from inflation.