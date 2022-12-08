ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) PE Ratio stood at $5.74: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: ASX) started the day on December 07, 2022, remained unchanged at at $6.66. During the day, the stock rose to $6.6901 and sunk to $6.57 before settling in for the price of $6.66 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ASX posted a 52-week range of $4.45-$8.15.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 59.85%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 127.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.17 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.64 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $14.13 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.62, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.17.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 99104 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +18.58, operating margin was +11.03 and Pretax Margin of +13.92.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.24) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +11.21 while generating a return on equity of 26.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 127.50% and is forecasted to reach 0.81 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 34.20% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 59.85% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: ASX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.19. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $5.74, and its Beta score is 1.22. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.65. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 4.62.

In the same vein, ASX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.16, a figure that is expected to reach 0.21 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.81 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: ASX), its last 5-days Average volume was 7.95 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 7.2 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 65.50% While, its Average True Range was 0.18.