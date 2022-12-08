Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) volume hits 12.06 million: A New Opening for Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on December 07, 2022, Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) had a quiet start as it plunged -28.53% to $0.25. During the day, the stock rose to $0.3359 and sunk to $0.245 before settling in for the price of $0.35 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BRQS posted a 52-week range of $0.35-$7.79.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -13.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 42.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $18.65 million, simultaneously with a float of $17.24 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.90 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.6092, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.1358.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 307 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +8.40, operating margin was -93.08 and Pretax Margin of -192.98.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. Borqs Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 7.58%, in contrast to 1.10% institutional ownership.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2018, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0) by $1.12. This company achieved a net margin of -188.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Borqs Technologies Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 42.70%.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.06. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.10.

In the same vein, BRQS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.77.

Technical Analysis of Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS)

Going through the that latest performance of [Borqs Technologies Inc., BRQS]. Its last 5-days volume of 5.07 million indicated improvement to the volume of 2.17 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 8.32% While, its Average True Range was 0.0563.