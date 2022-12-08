BrainsWay Ltd. (BWAY) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $57.02K

As on December 07, 2022, BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ: BWAY) started slowly as it slid -5.08% to $1.73. During the day, the stock rose to $1.885 and sunk to $1.64 before settling in for the price of $1.82 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BWAY posted a 52-week range of $1.75-$9.18.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $16.52 million, simultaneously with a float of $15.68 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $30.64 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.0538, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.4679.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 118 workers. It has generated 811,828 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -176,890. The stock had 4.50 Receivables turnover and 0.56 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +80.38, operating margin was -12.15 and Pretax Margin of -21.64.

BrainsWay Ltd. (BWAY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Diagnostics & Research industry. BrainsWay Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.07%, in contrast to 38.46% institutional ownership.

BrainsWay Ltd. (BWAY) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.05) by -$0.09. This company achieved a net margin of -21.79 while generating a return on equity of -17.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ: BWAY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for BrainsWay Ltd. (BWAY). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.16. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.03.

In the same vein, BWAY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.43, a figure that is expected to reach -0.13 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.38 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of BrainsWay Ltd. (BWAY)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [BrainsWay Ltd., BWAY], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.22 million was better the volume of 61099.0, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 27.05% While, its Average True Range was 0.1553.