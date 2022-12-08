Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) Moves -3.15% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

As on December 07, 2022, Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) started slowly as it slid -3.15% to $36.59. During the day, the stock rose to $38.28 and sunk to $36.25 before settling in for the price of $37.78 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CPE posted a 52-week range of $31.23-$66.48.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Energy sector posted annual sales growth of 59.10% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 23.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 111.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $61.70 million, simultaneously with a float of $60.38 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.24 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $42.51, while the 200-day Moving Average is $47.28.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 322 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +53.94, operating margin was +51.31 and Pretax Margin of +17.86.

Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry. Callon Petroleum Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.99%, in contrast to 86.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 01, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 6,500,000 shares at the rate of 56.65, making the entire transaction reach 368,225,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 5,200,780. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 18, Company’s Former 10% Owner sold 200,000 for 62.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 12,399,037. This particular insider is now the holder of 5,935,002 in total.

Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $4.29) by -$0.61. This company achieved a net margin of +17.86 while generating a return on equity of 28.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

Callon Petroleum Company’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 111.40% and is forecasted to reach 15.64 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 25.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 23.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Callon Petroleum Company (CPE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.37. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $1.84, and its Beta score is 2.66. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.69. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 3.79.

In the same vein, CPE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 19.91, a figure that is expected to reach 3.85 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 15.64 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Callon Petroleum Company (CPE)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Callon Petroleum Company, CPE], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.19 million was lower the volume of 1.79 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 7.06% While, its Average True Range was 2.26.