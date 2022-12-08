Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) went down -5.09% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

As on December 07, 2022, Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) started slowly as it slid -5.09% to $0.09. During the day, the stock rose to $0.09 and sunk to $0.09 before settling in for the price of $0.09 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CEI posted a 52-week range of $0.09-$1.98.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Energy sector firm’s annual sales growth was -40.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 39.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $719.15 million, simultaneously with a float of $662.61 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $64.87 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.1482, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.4697.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 9 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +63.37, operating margin was -1354.20 and Pretax Margin of -42289.60.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry. Camber Energy Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 7.86%, in contrast to 4.50% institutional ownership.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -42289.60. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Camber Energy Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 39.10%.

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Camber Energy Inc. (CEI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.01. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 108.11.

In the same vein, CEI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.26.

Technical Analysis of Camber Energy Inc. (CEI)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Camber Energy Inc., CEI], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 37.37 million was lower the volume of 38.77 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 5.38% While, its Average True Range was 0.0100.