Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (CFFN) kicked off at the price of $8.29: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

December 06, 2022, Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: CFFN) trading session started at the price of $8.30, remained unchanged from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.35 and dropped to $8.195 before settling in for the closing price of $8.29. A 52-week range for CFFN has been $6.95 – $11.26.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was -2.20%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 10.80%. With a float of $127.53 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $135.77 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 707 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (CFFN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Capitol Federal Financial Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Capitol Federal Financial Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 76.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 04, was worth 9,912. In this transaction Executive Vice President of this company bought 1,250 shares at a rate of $7.93, taking the stock ownership to the 67,591 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 31, when Company’s Executive Vice President sold 2,270 for $8.23, making the entire transaction worth $18,682. This insider now owns 30,239 shares in total.

Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (CFFN) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.15) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +27.92 while generating a return on equity of 7.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 10.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to -0.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: CFFN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (CFFN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.62, a number that is poised to hit 0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (CFFN)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.65 million, its volume of 0.67 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, Capitol Federal Financial Inc.’s (CFFN) raw stochastic average was set at 37.49%, which indicates a significant decrease from 65.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.25% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 33.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.47. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $8.36 in the near term. At $8.43, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $8.52. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.21, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.12. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $8.05.

Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: CFFN) Key Stats

There are 137,495K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.13 billion. As of now, sales total 302,370 K while income totals 84,450 K. Its latest quarter income was 89,230 K while its last quarter net income were 19,490 K.