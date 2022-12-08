Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) plunge -20.38% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) open the trading on December 07, 2022, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -6.62% to $0.50. During the day, the stock rose to $0.536 and sunk to $0.4803 before settling in for the price of $0.53 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CENN posted a 52-week range of $0.52-$8.62.

The Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -38.30% for the last half of the decade. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 99.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $261.26 million, simultaneously with a float of $161.26 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $126.39 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.8917, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.4398.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 260 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +2.73, operating margin was -191.89 and Pretax Margin of -191.47.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry. Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 38.29%, in contrast to 8.30% institutional ownership.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -191.47.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 99.00%.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 12.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.07. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 11.33.

In the same vein, CENN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.09.

Technical Analysis of Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN)

[Cenntro Electric Group Limited, CENN] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 3.74% While, its Average True Range was 0.0603.