Century Aluminum Company (CENX) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.7 million

December 06, 2022, Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) trading session started at the price of $8.27, that was 2.32% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.65 and dropped to $8.16 before settling in for the closing price of $8.18. A 52-week range for CENX has been $5.27 – $30.36.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Basic Materials sector was 10.90%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -34.50%. With a float of $51.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $91.30 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 2512 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +5.62, operating margin of +2.99, and the pretax margin is -8.93.

Century Aluminum Company (CENX) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Century Aluminum Company stocks. The insider ownership of Century Aluminum Company is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 57.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 15, was worth 440,313. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 49,568 shares at a rate of $8.88, taking the stock ownership to the 64,400 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 12, when Company’s President and CEO sold 50,000 for $9.78, making the entire transaction worth $488,800. This insider now owns 113,968 shares in total.

Century Aluminum Company (CENX) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.3 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.21) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of -7.55 while generating a return on equity of -34.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.7 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -34.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Century Aluminum Company (CENX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.63, a number that is poised to hit -0.62 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Century Aluminum Company (CENX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.13 million, its volume of 1.69 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.72.

During the past 100 days, Century Aluminum Company’s (CENX) raw stochastic average was set at 62.49%, which indicates a significant increase from 31.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 89.87% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 108.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.33, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.53. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $8.63 in the near term. At $8.88, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $9.12. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.14, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.90. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.65.

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) Key Stats

There are 91,347K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 711.28 million. As of now, sales total 2,213 M while income totals -167,100 K. Its latest quarter income was 637,200 K while its last quarter net income were 44,300 K.