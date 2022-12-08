CNX Resources Corporation (CNX) is -6.75% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE: CNX) remained unchanged at $16.20, as the Stock market unbolted on December 07, 2022. During the day, the stock rose to $16.48 and sunk to $16.11 before settling in for the price of $16.20 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CNX posted a 52-week range of $13.00-$24.21.

It was noted that the giant of the Energy sector posted annual sales growth of 22.20% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 0.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 4.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $187.51 million, simultaneously with a float of $174.80 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.95 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $17.39, while the 200-day Moving Average is $18.37.

CNX Resources Corporation (CNX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the CNX Resources Corporation industry. CNX Resources Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.14%, in contrast to 97.30% institutional ownership.

CNX Resources Corporation (CNX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at $0.76) by -$1.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.93 per share during the current fiscal year.

CNX Resources Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 4.90% and is forecasted to reach 2.79 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 41.60% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 0.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE: CNX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for CNX Resources Corporation (CNX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.66. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.76. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 5.50.

In the same vein, CNX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.72, a figure that is expected to reach 0.57 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.79 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of CNX Resources Corporation (CNX)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [CNX Resources Corporation, CNX]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 3.36 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 7.19% While, its Average True Range was 0.65.