Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 1.93 million

As on December 07, 2022, Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE: SID) started slowly as it slid -2.11% to $2.79. During the day, the stock rose to $2.835 and sunk to $2.7615 before settling in for the price of $2.85 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SID posted a 52-week range of $2.20-$5.97.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The Basic Materials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 22.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 72.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 224.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.33 billion, simultaneously with a float of $716.32 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.75 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.65, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.52.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 35179 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +45.77, operating margin was +39.24 and Pretax Margin of +38.43.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Steel industry. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional’s current insider ownership accounts for 54.50%, in contrast to 2.30% institutional ownership.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.11) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +25.59 while generating a return on equity of 81.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 224.00% and is forecasted to reach 2.64 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 3.91% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 72.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE: SID) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.16. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $7.95, and its Beta score is 1.80. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.45.

In the same vein, SID’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.35, a figure that is expected to reach 0.70 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.64 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Companhia Siderurgica Nacional, SID], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.62 million was lower the volume of 5.69 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 35.48% While, its Average True Range was 0.15.