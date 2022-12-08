Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM) 14-day ATR is 0.12: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM) open the trading on December 07, 2022, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -4.23% to $0.45. During the day, the stock rose to $0.49 and sunk to $0.38 before settling in for the price of $0.47 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, COSM posted a 52-week range of $0.07-$4.45.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was 52.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $83.80 million, simultaneously with a float of $45.12 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $28.07 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.2107, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.8664.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry. Cosmos Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 24.00%, in contrast to 0.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 28, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer bought 801,261 shares at the rate of 0.62, making the entire transaction reach 497,984 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 20,135,429. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 20, Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 12,500,000 for 0.12, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,500,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 19,334,168 in total.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.12. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.52.

In the same vein, COSM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.85.

Technical Analysis of Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM)

[Cosmos Holdings Inc., COSM] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 36.05% While, its Average True Range was 0.1447.