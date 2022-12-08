Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.09

As on December 07, 2022, Crown Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCK) started slowly as it slid -1.92% to $80.71. During the day, the stock rose to $83.76 and sunk to $80.38 before settling in for the price of $82.29 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CCK posted a 52-week range of $66.00-$130.42.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 6.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -25.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -223.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $119.70 million, simultaneously with a float of $117.79 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.52 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $79.23, while the 200-day Moving Average is $98.33.

Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Packaging & Containers industry. Crown Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 99.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 08, this organization’s VP & Corp Controller sold 500 shares at the rate of 93.90, making the entire transaction reach 46,950 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 4,894. Preceding that transaction, on May 31, Company’s President – Americas Division sold 5,000 for 105.38, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 526,900. This particular insider is now the holder of 80,328 in total.

Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $1.76) by -$0.3. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.66 per share during the current fiscal year.

Crown Holdings Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -223.40% and is forecasted to reach 6.87 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.81% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -25.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Crown Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.54. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.73.

In the same vein, CCK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.67, a figure that is expected to reach 1.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.87 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Crown Holdings Inc., CCK], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.25 million was lower the volume of 1.36 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 53.08% While, its Average True Range was 2.50.