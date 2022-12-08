Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -6.16% last month.

Easterly Government Properties Inc. (NYSE: DEA) kicked off on December 06, 2022, at the price of $15.35, down -1.10% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.40 and dropped to $15.115 before settling in for the closing price of $15.41. Over the past 52 weeks, DEA has traded in a range of $14.80-$23.65.

A company in the Real Estate sector has jumped its sales by 21.30% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 136.00%. With a float of $90.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $90.77 million.

In an organization with 53 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Office Industry. The insider ownership of Easterly Government Properties Inc. is 0.38%, while institutional ownership is 92.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 29, was worth 149,800. In this transaction President & CEO of this company sold 7,000 shares at a rate of $21.40, taking the stock ownership to the 91,279 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 15, when Company’s Chairman sold 10,406 for $20.94, making the entire transaction worth $217,902. This insider now owns 773 shares in total.

Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.09) by -$0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 136.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Easterly Government Properties Inc. (NYSE: DEA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Easterly Government Properties Inc.’s (DEA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.68. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 132.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.24, a number that is poised to hit 0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.17 million. That was better than the volume of 0.74 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.20%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.45.

During the past 100 days, Easterly Government Properties Inc.’s (DEA) raw stochastic average was set at 8.04%, which indicates a significant decrease from 13.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.27% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 28.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.93, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.57. However, in the short run, Easterly Government Properties Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $15.39. Second resistance stands at $15.54. The third major resistance level sits at $15.67. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.10, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.97. The third support level lies at $14.82 if the price breaches the second support level.

Easterly Government Properties Inc. (NYSE: DEA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.37 billion has total of 90,814K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 274,860 K in contrast with the sum of 30,060 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 75,040 K and last quarter income was 640 K.