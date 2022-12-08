Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS) 20 Days SMA touch -31.21%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on December 07, 2022, Elys Game Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: ELYS) had a quiet start as it plunged -2.70% to $0.15. During the day, the stock rose to $0.176 and sunk to $0.1508 before settling in for the price of $0.16 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ELYS posted a 52-week range of $0.12-$3.86.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 38.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -19.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 5.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $26.94 million, simultaneously with a float of $19.94 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.43 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.3153, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.0343.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 97 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +97.03, operating margin was -20.96 and Pretax Margin of -33.71.

Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Gambling industry. Elys Game Technology Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.50%, in contrast to 8.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 20, this organization’s Director bought 3,000 shares at the rate of 3.28, making the entire transaction reach 9,840 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 869,759. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 15, Company’s Director bought 3,000 for 3.15, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 9,450. This particular insider is now the holder of 866,759 in total.

Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.09) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -33.07 while generating a return on equity of -79.50. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Elys Game Technology Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 5.30% and is forecasted to reach -0.20 in the upcoming year.

Elys Game Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: ELYS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.03. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.10.

In the same vein, ELYS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.76, a figure that is expected to reach -0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.20 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS)

Going through the that latest performance of [Elys Game Technology Corp., ELYS]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.6 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.18 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 28.56% While, its Average True Range was 0.0277.