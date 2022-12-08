Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (ENSC) recent quarterly performance of -84.30% is not showing the real picture

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSC) started the day on December 07, 2022, with a price decrease of -53.36% at $1.04. During the day, the stock rose to $1.12 and sunk to $1.00 before settling in for the price of $2.23 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ENSC posted a 52-week range of $1.90-$140.00.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 978.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $6.22 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $25.56 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.33, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.48.

For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +100.00, operating margin was -562.71 and Pretax Margin of -825.38.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (ENSC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Ensysce Biosciences Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 33.90%, in contrast to 14.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 26, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer bought 27,000 shares at the rate of 0.53, making the entire transaction reach 14,216 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 381,851. Preceding that transaction, on May 25, Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 70,000 for 0.49, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 34,083. This particular insider is now the holder of 354,851 in total.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (ENSC) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.17) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -823.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 978.50%.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (ENSC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.62. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $2.32, and its Beta score is -0.11.

In the same vein, ENSC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.45.

Technical Analysis of Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (ENSC)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSC), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.42 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.29 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 7.05% While, its Average True Range was 0.66.