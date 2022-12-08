Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $1.4958: Right on the Precipice

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) started the day on December 07, 2022, with a price decrease of -0.67% at $1.48. During the day, the stock rose to $1.50 and sunk to $1.38 before settling in for the price of $1.49 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GOTU posted a 52-week range of $0.64-$2.57.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -108.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $258.77 million, simultaneously with a float of $255.61 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $345.05 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.0188, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.4958.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 9015 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +63.46, operating margin was -44.78 and Pretax Margin of -46.67.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Education & Training Services Industry. Gaotu Techedu Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.74%, in contrast to 21.70% institutional ownership.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2021, the organization reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $0.24) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -47.30 while generating a return on equity of -72.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Gaotu Techedu Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -108.40% and is forecasted to reach 0.09 in the upcoming year.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.13. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $11.75, and its Beta score is -0.74. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.77.

In the same vein, GOTU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.13, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.09 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.62 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 3.85 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 84.85% While, its Average True Range was 0.1341.