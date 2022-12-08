Gen Digital Inc. (GEN) is predicted to post EPS of 0.43 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: GEN) open the trading on December 07, 2022, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.08% to $22.65. During the day, the stock rose to $23.37 and sunk to $22.59 before settling in for the price of $23.13 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GEN posted a 52-week range of $20.12-$30.92.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -7.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 41.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 21.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $665.57 million, simultaneously with a float of $609.89 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $15.05 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $22.05, while the 200-day Moving Average is $23.99.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 2700 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +82.37, operating margin was +37.05 and Pretax Margin of +37.27.

Gen Digital Inc. (GEN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Medical Care Facilities industry. Gen Digital Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 8.30%, in contrast to 85.80% institutional ownership.

Gen Digital Inc. (GEN) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +29.90.

Gen Digital Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 21.90% and is forecasted to reach 2.02 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 13.50% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 41.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: GEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Gen Digital Inc. (GEN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.75. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $22.83, and its Beta score is 0.73. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.24. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 31.62.

In the same vein, GEN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.99, a figure that is expected to reach 0.43 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.02 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Gen Digital Inc. (GEN)

[Gen Digital Inc., GEN] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 63.44% While, its Average True Range was 0.70.