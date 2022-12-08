Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $3.50: Right on the Precipice

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) remained unchanged at $3.50, as the Stock market unbolted on December 07, 2022. During the day, the stock rose to $3.64 and sunk to $3.50 before settling in for the price of $3.50 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HMY posted a 52-week range of $1.93-$5.50.

The Basic Materials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 17.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -33.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -120.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $612.46 million, simultaneously with a float of $434.47 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.35 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.03, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.50.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 37609 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +11.05, operating margin was +19.23 and Pretax Margin of -2.66.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited industry. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 15.10%, in contrast to 36.00% institutional ownership.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -2.50 while generating a return on equity of -3.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -120.80%.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.16. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.97. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 149.05.

In the same vein, HMY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.10.

Technical Analysis of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited, HMY]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 6.4 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 26.64% While, its Average True Range was 0.16.