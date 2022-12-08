Ikena Oncology Inc. (IKNA) went up 7.21% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Ikena Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: IKNA) established initial surge of 7.21% at $2.38, as the Stock market unbolted on December 07, 2022. During the day, the stock rose to $2.68 and sunk to $2.28 before settling in for the price of $2.22 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IKNA posted a 52-week range of $1.94-$16.95.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 25.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $36.26 million, simultaneously with a float of $36.11 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $91.37 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.71, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.49.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 67 workers. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -110.18 and Pretax Margin of -110.10.

Ikena Oncology Inc. (IKNA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Ikena Oncology Inc. industry. Ikena Oncology Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 90.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 11, this organization’s Chief Scientific Officer sold 964 shares at the rate of 12.00, making the entire transaction reach 11,568 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 44,475. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 10, Company’s Chief Scientific Officer sold 36 for 12.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 432. This particular insider is now the holder of 44,475 in total.

Ikena Oncology Inc. (IKNA) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at -$0.49) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -110.10 while generating a return on equity of -63.87. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ikena Oncology Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 25.90% and is forecasted to reach -1.99 in the upcoming year.

Ikena Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: IKNA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ikena Oncology Inc. (IKNA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 7.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.32. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.01.

In the same vein, IKNA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.43, a figure that is expected to reach -0.48 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.99 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ikena Oncology Inc. (IKNA)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Ikena Oncology Inc., IKNA]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.16 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 19.05% While, its Average True Range was 0.32.