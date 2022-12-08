Search
Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) 14-day ATR is 0.03: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

As on December 07, 2022, Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) got off with the flyer as it spiked 3.23% to $0.34. During the day, the stock rose to $0.3499 and sunk to $0.325 before settling in for the price of $0.32 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IMPP posted a 52-week range of $0.26-$9.70.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -823.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $190.25 million, simultaneously with a float of $189.22 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $62.56 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.3831, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.8075.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry. Imperial Petroleum Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.54%, in contrast to 2.90% institutional ownership.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) Earnings and Revenue Records

Imperial Petroleum Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -823.20%.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.03. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.99.

In the same vein, IMPP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.07.

Technical Analysis of Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Imperial Petroleum Inc., IMPP], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.86 million was lower the volume of 27.6 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 22.20% While, its Average True Range was 0.0270.

