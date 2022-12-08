Search
Shaun Noe
Inozyme Pharma Inc. (INZY) is -26.70% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Company News

Inozyme Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: INZY) open the trading on December 07, 2022, with great promise as it jumped 15.08% to $1.45. During the day, the stock rose to $1.45 and sunk to $1.2091 before settling in for the price of $1.26 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, INZY posted a 52-week range of $1.19-$8.27.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 0.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $43.66 million, simultaneously with a float of $39.82 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $59.03 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.9558, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.5939.

Inozyme Pharma Inc. (INZY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Inozyme Pharma Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.90%, in contrast to 86.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 19, this organization’s Director bought 1,070,000 shares at the rate of 3.69, making the entire transaction reach 3,948,300 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,661,154. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 19, Company’s SVP, CFO bought 27,100 for 3.69, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 99,999. This particular insider is now the holder of 27,100 in total.

Inozyme Pharma Inc. (INZY) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2022 suggests? It has posted -$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.48) by $0.1. This company achieved a return on equity of -42.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

Inozyme Pharma Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 0.40% and is forecasted to reach -1.80 in the upcoming year.

Inozyme Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: INZY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Inozyme Pharma Inc. (INZY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 11.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.20.

In the same vein, INZY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.27, a figure that is expected to reach -0.46 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.80 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Inozyme Pharma Inc. (INZY)

[Inozyme Pharma Inc., INZY] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 31.45% While, its Average True Range was 0.2034.

