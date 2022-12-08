Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 2.39

As on December 07, 2022, Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) started slowly as it slid -7.01% to $3.98. During the day, the stock rose to $4.26 and sunk to $3.96 before settling in for the price of $4.28 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, JMIA posted a 52-week range of $3.65-$14.95.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -2.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $99.88 million, simultaneously with a float of $99.88 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $397.51 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.92, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.74.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 4484 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +56.70, operating margin was -135.07 and Pretax Margin of -127.27.

Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -127.50 while generating a return on equity of -65.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Jumia Technologies AG’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -2.40% and is forecasted to reach -1.95 in the upcoming year.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.37. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.83.

In the same vein, JMIA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.60, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.95 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Jumia Technologies AG, JMIA], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.93 million was lower the volume of 3.93 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 37.46% While, its Average True Range was 0.36.