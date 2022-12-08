KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) Open at price of $15.86: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on December 07, 2022, KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BEKE) had a quiet start as it plunged -6.05% to $16.00. During the day, the stock rose to $16.57 and sunk to $15.60 before settling in for the price of $17.03 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BEKE posted a 52-week range of $7.31-$24.85.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -146.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.19 billion, simultaneously with a float of $877.30 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $19.08 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.84, while the 200-day Moving Average is $14.68.

KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Real Estate Services industry. KE Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 41.70% institutional ownership.

KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.21) by $0.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

KE Holdings Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -146.50% and is forecasted to reach 4.22 in the upcoming year.

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BEKE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.35. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.18. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 18.94.

In the same vein, BEKE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.32, a figure that is expected to reach 0.72 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.22 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE)

Going through the that latest performance of [KE Holdings Inc., BEKE]. Its last 5-days volume of 20.0 million indicated improvement to the volume of 14.37 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 55.60% While, its Average True Range was 1.43.