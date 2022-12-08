Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) Open at price of $6.83: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

As on December 07, 2022, Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG) got off with the flyer as it spiked 4.92% to $7.25. During the day, the stock rose to $7.42 and sunk to $6.83 before settling in for the price of $6.91 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LWLG posted a 52-week range of $5.39-$20.30.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -21.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -142.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $112.11 million, simultaneously with a float of $112.05 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $809.68 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.55, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.59.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Specialty Chemicals industry. Lightwave Logic Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.47%, in contrast to 22.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 02, this organization’s Director sold 31,000 shares at the rate of 7.07, making the entire transaction reach 219,108 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 5,182. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 12, Company’s Chief Exec. Officer bought 1,000 for 9.98, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 9,985. This particular insider is now the holder of 63,643 in total.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -120.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Lightwave Logic Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -142.20%.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 24.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.66.

In the same vein, LWLG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.18.

Technical Analysis of Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Lightwave Logic Inc., LWLG], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.66 million was lower the volume of 1.03 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 13.27% While, its Average True Range was 0.63.