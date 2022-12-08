Lilium N.V. (LILM) went down -10.56% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) flaunted slowness of -10.56% at $1.27, as the Stock market unbolted on December 07, 2022. During the day, the stock rose to $1.38 and sunk to $1.26 before settling in for the price of $1.42 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LILM posted a 52-week range of $1.35-$9.07.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -118.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $285.66 million, simultaneously with a float of $79.16 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $363.98 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.7420, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.6499.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 964 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -13702.13, operating margin was -616925.53 and Pretax Margin of -871231.91.

Lilium N.V. (LILM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Lilium N.V. industry. Lilium N.V.’s current insider ownership accounts for 66.96%, in contrast to 12.30% institutional ownership.

Lilium N.V. (LILM) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -874544.68 while generating a return on equity of -246.30.

Lilium N.V.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -118.10% and is forecasted to reach -0.93 in the upcoming year.

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Lilium N.V. (LILM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.11.

In the same vein, LILM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.51, a figure that is expected to reach -0.21 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.93 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Lilium N.V. (LILM)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Lilium N.V., LILM]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.49 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 34.67% While, its Average True Range was 0.1052.