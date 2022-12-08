Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 0.42

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on December 07, 2022, Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) had a quiet start as it plunged -6.21% to $0.18. During the day, the stock rose to $0.186 and sunk to $0.1656 before settling in for the price of $0.19 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LKCO posted a 52-week range of $0.14-$0.92.

The Communication Services Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 284.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -5.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -14.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $362.67 million, simultaneously with a float of $360.56 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $70.99 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.1724, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.3438.

Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Internet Content & Information industry. Luokung Technology Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 46.50%, in contrast to 1.50% institutional ownership.

Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Luokung Technology Corp.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -14.40%.

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.02. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.49.

In the same vein, LKCO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.20.

Technical Analysis of Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO)

Going through the that latest performance of [Luokung Technology Corp., LKCO]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.38 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.8 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 63.30% While, its Average True Range was 0.0194.