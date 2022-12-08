Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) went up 1.21% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

As on December 07, 2022, Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) got off with the flyer as it spiked 1.21% to $0.19. During the day, the stock rose to $0.197 and sunk to $0.18 before settling in for the price of $0.19 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MULN posted a 52-week range of $0.18-$7.50.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 3.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -536.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.66 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.44 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $336.84 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.3035, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.0121.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry. Mullen Automotive Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.50%, in contrast to 5.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 22, this organization’s CEO, President sold 750,000 shares at the rate of 0.40, making the entire transaction reach 297,375 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 15,843,789. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 08, Company’s Pres. Mullen Automotive sold 50,000 for 0.67, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 33,500. This particular insider is now the holder of 9,729 in total.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2021, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.03) by $0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Mullen Automotive Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -536.60%.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.03.

In the same vein, MULN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -11.70.

Technical Analysis of Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Mullen Automotive Inc., MULN], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 182.97 million was better the volume of 107.52 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 17.42% While, its Average True Range was 0.0285.