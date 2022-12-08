New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $19.93: Right on the Precipice

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on December 07, 2022, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.85% to $29.22. During the day, the stock rose to $29.34 and sunk to $28.33 before settling in for the price of $29.47 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EDU posted a 52-week range of $8.40-$32.72.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The Consumer Defensive Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 11.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -19.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -445.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $169.70 million, simultaneously with a float of $166.44 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.67 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $25.69, while the 200-day Moving Average is $19.93.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 46653 employees. It has generated 456,220 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -174,499. The stock had 20.96 Receivables turnover and 0.38 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +43.51, operating margin was -17.61 and Pretax Margin of -33.25.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Education & Training Services industry. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 55.60% institutional ownership.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 8/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.38) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of -38.25 while generating a return on equity of -27.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -445.90% and is forecasted to reach 1.84 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 14.81% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -19.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.96. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.84.

In the same vein, EDU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -6.18, a figure that is expected to reach 0.35 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.84 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU)

Going through the that latest performance of [New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc., EDU]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.32 million was inferior to the volume of 3.57 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 56.96% While, its Average True Range was 1.97.