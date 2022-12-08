No matter how cynical the overall market is Aflac Incorporated (AFL) performance over the last week is recorded 0.30%

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) on December 06, 2022, started off the session at the price of $71.05, soaring 0.07% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $71.42 and dropped to $70.44 before settling in for the closing price of $71.04. Within the past 52 weeks, AFL’s price has moved between $52.07 and $72.70.

Annual sales at Financial sector company slipped by -0.50% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -4.20%. With a float of $563.18 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $629.35 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 12447 employees.

Aflac Incorporated (AFL) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Insurance – Life industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Aflac Incorporated is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 60.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 18, was worth 1,585,871. In this transaction Executive Vice President of this company sold 22,400 shares at a rate of $70.80, taking the stock ownership to the 151,706 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 17, when Company’s Chairman & Rep. Director, ALIJ sold 14,130 for $70.01, making the entire transaction worth $989,241. This insider now owns 36,375 shares in total.

Aflac Incorporated (AFL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.28) by $0.18. This company achieved a net margin of +19.56 while generating a return on equity of 12.95. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -4.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.25% during the next five years compared to 14.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) Trading Performance Indicators

Aflac Incorporated (AFL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.10. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.83, a number that is poised to hit 1.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aflac Incorporated (AFL)

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) saw its 5-day average volume 2.92 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.81 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.79%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.44.

During the past 100 days, Aflac Incorporated’s (AFL) raw stochastic average was set at 91.42%, which indicates a significant increase from 44.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 15.15% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 23.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $64.83, while its 200-day Moving Average is $60.89. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $71.53 in the near term. At $71.96, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $72.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $70.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $70.00. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $69.57.

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 43.94 billion based on 621,789K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 22,106 M and income totals 4,325 M. The company made 4,820 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 1,596 M in sales during its previous quarter.